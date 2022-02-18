The Stalemates Podcast Hopes To Shed Light On Wrestling World | UFC FIGHT PASS

While that’s definitely due in large part to lack of visibility on major news and sports outlets, it’s also a product of a surplus of individual matchups, team matchups and nuances to look out for in a sport that has historically suppressed the idea of being flashy or seeking attention.

With all that in mind, there are plenty of reasons to watch every tournament, every match, and with the 2021 National Championship as proof, every interview. The problem is that keeping a firm grasp on the sport the way the same average team sports fan may have a grasp on NCAA football requires a lot more inconvenient digging. If you’re a wrestling fan, hearsay, forums and a steel cage memory have likely been your best friends for years.

Luckily for all of us, the tides are turning, and with the Internet’s introduction to new avenues of media, collegiate wrestling may finally see the exposure and growth it’s been waiting for, for a long time. Podcasts such as Stalemates are a key reason why.