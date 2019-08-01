The Stage Is Set For Kaitlin Young at Invicta 36

“Well when I started, I think I had probably a very realistic assessment of myself,” Young said. “I still had an understanding that I was beating other fighters who were also new to MMA, so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy by any means, but I also felt like I had a lot of potential.”

It was the honest assessment and blooming two-year career that kept Young’s chin up with a .500 record, which she followed by winning three out of her next four before being offered a spot on the first Invicta FC card that she nearly turned down.

Her fight with Leslie Smith at Invicta 1 was a turning point in her career in many ways, good and bad. The draw between the two was enough to win Fight of the Night and earn a rematch but it also helped show the type of action women’s MMA could bring on the inaugural event of the premier women’s MMA promotion legitimizing it almost immediately. While it’s fun to appreciate the bonus money and recognition, something still wasn’t right. Young’s performance at Invicta 1 earned her an invitation back to the promotion and was followed by another four-fight skid.

“I remember I was thinking that the second chances are going to start running out,” Young said. “To be honest, if I hadn’t had several good fights early, I think they would have run out sooner. Even in my own head, I was like, ‘what’s going on? You don’t just get worse. You can stay the same and never get better but you can’t get worse.'' I was just fighting worse.