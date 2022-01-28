Spotlight Shines On Middleweight Division in Early February
Jan. 28, 2022
After a break from action following UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane, UFC is returning to action with a pair of cards highlighting the middleweight division in their respective main events
On February 5, Jack Hermansson returns to halt the momentum of the streaking Sean Strickland.
Elsewhere on the card, middleweight prospect Punahele Soriano returns looking to bounce back from his first shot at the top-15 and hopes to get back on track against Nick Maximov, a pupil of the Diaz brothers. Perhaps the most interesting storyline comes in the form of Tresean Gore’s bout with Bryan Battle, the winner of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter. The two were supposed to fight in the season’s finale, but an injury to Gore forced him out of the fight, and Battle outfought Gilbert Urbina to earn the TUF title.
The week after, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker run back their October 2019 matchup where Adesanya earned his undisputed title, and now it’s Whittaker in the blue corner hoping to hear “And new!” at fight’s end.
An intriguing bout also goes down in the lightweight division when veteran Bobby Green fights prospect Nasrat Haqparast as the two try to break into the top-15 of the stacked lightweight division.
The rest of the bouts coming to both events are below. Visit UFC.com’s event page for more details on all the fights.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland – February 5, 2022, Las Vegas
Welterweight
Jason Witt vs Philip Rowe
Bantamweight
Miles Johns vs John Casteneda
Featherweight
Julian Erosa vs Steven Peterson
Middleweight
Tresean Gore vs Bryan Battle
Middelweight
Phil Hawes vs Sam Alvey
Welterweight
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Carlston harris
Middleweight
Punahele Soriano vs Nick Maximov
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 – February 12, 2022, Houston, Texas
Welterweight
Jeremiah Wells vs Mike ‘Blood’ Diamond
Light heavyweight
William Knight vs Maxim Grishin
Heavyweight
Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa
Lightweight
Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast
