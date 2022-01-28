Spotlight Shines On Middleweight Division in Early February

On February 5, Jack Hermansson returns to halt the momentum of the streaking Sean Strickland.

Elsewhere on the card, middleweight prospect Punahele Soriano returns looking to bounce back from his first shot at the top-15 and hopes to get back on track against Nick Maximov, a pupil of the Diaz brothers. Perhaps the most interesting storyline comes in the form of Tresean Gore’s bout with Bryan Battle, the winner of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter. The two were supposed to fight in the season’s finale, but an injury to Gore forced him out of the fight, and Battle outfought Gilbert Urbina to earn the TUF title.

The week after, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker run back their October 2019 matchup where Adesanya earned his undisputed title, and now it’s Whittaker in the blue corner hoping to hear “And new!” at fight’s end.

An intriguing bout also goes down in the lightweight division when veteran Bobby Green fights prospect Nasrat Haqparast as the two try to break into the top-15 of the stacked lightweight division.

The rest of the bouts coming to both events are below. Visit UFC.com’s event page for more details on all the fights.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland – February 5, 2022, Las Vegas

Welterweight

Jason Witt vs Philip Rowe

Bantamweight

Miles Johns vs John Casteneda

Featherweight

Julian Erosa vs Steven Peterson

Middleweight

Tresean Gore vs Bryan Battle

Middelweight

Phil Hawes vs Sam Alvey

Welterweight

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Carlston harris

Middleweight

Punahele Soriano vs Nick Maximov

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 – February 12, 2022, Houston, Texas

Welterweight

Jeremiah Wells vs Mike ‘Blood’ Diamond

Light heavyweight

William Knight vs Maxim Grishin

Heavyweight

Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa

Lightweight

Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast