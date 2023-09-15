“Spoon-Fed Wrestlers” - Wrestlers React - Part 2 | UFC FIGHT PASS

Bo Bassett – Bishop McCort High School: Wrestlers are far from spoon-fed. Just look at the results. High-level wrestlers are taking over the UFC and becoming the future of the sport. They transition easily and the results are starting to show. The question is, is NCAA wrestling a feeder for UFC champions? I think we will see a ton more dominant wrestlers in the UFC.

Cam Amine – Michigan: “Spoon-fed wrestlers” is literally an oxymoron considering that wrestling is the most blue-collar sport out there. Nick is going to show this guy what wrestlers can do. Wrestlers literally run the UFC. Look how many wrestlers and fighters with a wrestling background own titles in the past and present. Numbers don’t lie.

Ethan Lizak – Minnesota: I don’t really think that’s a thing, to be honest. In college, we go through a lot of tough training in the room everyday while managing our weight on top of that. A lot of times, you’re getting down to weight every weekend, sometimes twice in a weekend, with only an hour to recover after weigh-ins, so you’re not competing at your best and gotta find a way to get it done. Bottom line, it’s a tough job, and I think that shows the type of fighter Piccininni is and that he can handle it when things get tough.