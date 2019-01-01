Spivak To Make Debut Against Walt Harris In Ottawa

Spivak steps in for Aleksei Oleinik, who was removed from the card in order to face Alistair Overeem in Saint Petersburg, Russia on April 20.



Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the lightweight showdown between Al Iaquinta and Donald Cerrone, are on sale now. The card will air live on ESPN+.



Perfect in nine pro bouts with four wins by knockout and five by submission, Spivak has ended eight of those bouts in the first round, making him the perfect foil for the similarly finish-minded Harris, who has nine opening round finishes among his 11 victories.