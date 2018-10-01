Spicely Steps In For Silva At UFC Greenville

Spicely replaces Bruno Silva in the middleweight bout.



UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the featherweight showdown between Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung, airs live on ESPN+.



A six-fight UFC veteran who owns submission victories over Thiago Santos and Alessio De Chirico, Spicely has stopped Leo Pla and Caio Magalhaes since his last UFC appearance in May of 2018, and he's looking to keep the streak going against Winn, a protege of Daniel Cormier who is unbeaten as a professional.