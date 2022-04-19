Spencer Lee Sounds Off On A Possible Henry Cejudo Return | UFC Fight Pass

A lot of comparisons have been made between Lee and Cejudo. Both are products of the Brands brothers, both are dominant at 125 pounds, and both are freak, devoted athletes in their own rights.

In the one practice session they were able to share together, Lee knew that he was going to be training with world-class talent but had no clue just how athletic Cejudo was. Cejudo, being the bigger, more experienced wrestler, still had a quickness about him that Lee braced for and was still caught off guard by.

The two never went live, but even the hypothetical had Lee pretty reserved in his prediction.

Giving himself a little bit of credit as well, Lee is confident that he left Cejudo just as impressed after their time on the mat but, factually speaking, not all 125ers are created equal. Cejudo might have made his name to the masses at flyweight, but Lee feels that Cejudo vs Volkanovski is much more realistic than Lee vs Yianni Diakomihalis.