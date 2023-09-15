A Special Moment To Be Loopy Godinez

“If they could do it for me, I'll do that,” laughs Godinez, who is not exaggerating in the slightest.

Noche UFC Full Fight Card Preview

But things have changed a bit since her first year in the Octagon in 2021, when she fought four times and wanted even more. On Saturday, she’s fighting for the third time in 2023 when she meets Elise Reed in Las Vegas, and though that’s a full year for most, is it enough for the Mexico native?

“I changed teams, so now I'm with Lobo and it’s been great,” said Godinez. “We all click, and I feel really comfortable. But they (the UFC) haven't asked me to fight more often, otherwise I would be in there. But, as I say, it's not up to me, it's up to them to call me. But, to be honest, it was nice to get this full camp in.”