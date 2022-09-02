The Special Forces Of Benoît Saint Denis

The historical legacy of the country and its warriors is heavy in the air of fight week for the UFC Paris event this Saturday, particularly for the mixed martial artists like Saint Denis who call France home.

“It's great to have it here because MMA got legalized not a long time ago in France. We were waiting for that opportunity to fight on home soil so the fans can have what they have been waiting so long for. We have been waiting and it has been a battle with the French state to get it done.

“France is a great and very patriotic country. Though if something has not come to France, it's not kind of accepted. With the UFC coming in here, everybody was like, 'Okay, yeah, it's a real sport and a great job and we will enjoy the journey.' I'm very happy because I think the UFC is the biggest organization we have on planet Earth.”

RELATED: 8 Fighters Who Have Called France Home

At age 26, “God of War” has already made some noise in that organization after just two fights, and just two and half years after making his pro debut. A veteran of the French Special Forces, Saint Denis charted an aggressive path that led right to his ultimate goal.

"I think it just means that I'm a very determined guy. When I stopped the French Special Forces to become a fighter, in my mind I was going to go to the UFC in less than two years. It took me two and a half years because of COVID. I fought six fights in 11 months the first year. Then with COVID, the machine had to stop because we had a lot less fights than we wanted. But I managed to still fight."