Special Edition Rip It Friday Featuring Dana White and 2026 Topps Chrome UFC
Join Dana White on Fanatics Collect App this Friday, May 8th
May. 6, 2026
Join Dana White on the Fanatics Collect app on Friday, May 8th at 1PM EST for a special edition of Rip It Friday!
To celebrate the release of 2026 Topps Chrome UFC, Dana will be live-breaking the brand-new product – with every box, pack, and card going directly to YOU, the fans at home. With over $5,000 in giveaways throughout the show, this is one you won’t want to miss!
Download the Fanatics Collect app, click HERE, and tune in Friday at 1PM EST – then grab your own pack of 2026 Topps Chrome UFC at UFC Store to get in on the action!