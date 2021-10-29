The Special Relationship Between Justin Gaethje And Trevor Wittman

“I was blown away by his fighting style,” Wittman said. “He had picked the guy up and slammed him like I’d never seen before. It was so entertaining, and it wasn’t even from a striking standpoint. He didn’t really know how to strike, but his wrestling was so demolishing and fun to watch, and the way the crowd was into it, I was just blown away.”

Wittman introduced himself to Gaethje afterward, and from there, a special relationship began to form. Gaethje, who was still wrestling at the University of Northern Colorado at the time, would go down to Grudge MMA. There, Wittman started working with Gaethje for 10 or 20 minutes giving him some footwork drills to improve his striking. Wittman said he was hesitant to give Gaethje too much while he was still wrestling, but once Gaethje graduated from college, the two started working together full-time.

A self-described “visual learner,” Gaethje appreciates the way Wittman can not only tell him what to do, but show him what it should be like.

“He’s incredibly athletic,” Gaethje said. “What he’s showing us, he can do as good as us or better, probably. The way his mind works, I always like to say that he’s an artist, and we’re the canvas. That’s kind of how I approach it, where I really just trust in the guidance that he’s given me throughout the years.”