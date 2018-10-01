Soukhamthath Made it, Now His Goal Is To Stay

“Being 30 now, I eliminated a lot of things that I didn’t need in my life and, right now, my whole focus is on doing the best I can with this fighting stuff and taking care of my family and being a good husband,” he said. “I plan on doing a lot of big things in my 30s, and it’s just a more mature, grown Andre.”

The big things start with next weekend’s UFC 236 card in Atlanta, where he will have his sixth Octagon bout against Montel Jackson. A win will even up his UFC slate at 3-3, and with that out of the way, he can start his move up the bantamweight ladder. But when you consider that his first two losses to Albert Morales and Alejandro Perez were by split decision and that he may have stopped O’Malley with some strategic adjustments, that 2-3 record doesn’t look that bad anymore. In other words, Soukhamthath has proved that he belongs here. Now it’s time to get the results to match the talent. So it wasn’t surprising that he wasn’t celebrating his two-year UFC anniversary last month.

“The goal was to get here; now I need to stay here,” Soukhamthath said. “I really enjoy fighting for the UFC, the biggest promotion in the world with the most talent, and I am just blessed to be a part of it. I come from a small town, my parents come from a country (Laos) where people don’t even know about this, and for me to be the first person to represent that country and the first person to make it somewhere big out of my town, I want to fight for the biggest promotion, and that’s the UFC and I just need to stay. That keeps me focused.”