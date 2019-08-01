Sonnen Embracing His Transition Into BJJ World

The forced respect from the MMA veterans was also met with a vibe that Sonnen found cold and unwelcoming.

“When Randy Couture went against Jacare, it was supposed to be a murder,” Sonnen recalls. “It ended up going to a draw. When I was against Galvao it was all the way up to the time limit before he got a submission. This was a big disappointment for jiu-jitsu. Instead of the jiu-jitsu community rising up and saying it’s a great thing, they did just the opposite.”

While Sonnen isn’t exactly a stranger to winning to the crowd’s chagrin, there was a disappointment inside after the community rejected the idea of more exposure, more competition, resume-building matches and overall more appreciation for the sport. Instead of getting bitter, Sonnen saw an opportunity and launched Submission Underground that same year. The grappling promotion that consists of tag team matches, super fights, couple’s jiu-jitsu and more with Sonnen on the mic is an obvious lock now but was far from guaranteed success in the beginning.

“It was an experiment,” Sonnen said. “We understood that we could get competitors. A lot of people really wanted to compete, and it was kind of an interesting formula. As good as these guys are, they’re not always household names and we still are in a star-driven business.”