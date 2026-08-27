Song Yadong Seeking Another Massive Moment in Shanghai

It was almost nine years ago that UFC first brought a Fight Night event to Shanghai, headlined by a middleweight clash between Kelvin Gastelum and former champion Michael Bisping, who took the fight as a short-notice replacement. Meanwhile, the preliminary card featured the promotional debut of a 19-year-old Chinese prospect named Song Yadong.
Stepping in for opposite Indian newcomer Bharat Khandare, the fresh-faced debutant got a massive pop from the partisan crowd and sent them into hysterics when he latched onto a guillotine choke late in the opening frame to secure the submission finish.
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Now 28 and a fixture in the top-10 of the bantamweight division, Song is back in Shanghai for the biggest fight of his career, a main event pairing with former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov on Saturday night at Oriental Sports Arena.
“I’m just so excited,” he said softly. “Finally, back in my country (after) eight years. I’m super-ready for this fight, super-excited for this fight.”
This weekend marks Song’s third appearance of 2026 and an opportunity to earn consecutive victories after starting the year with a decision loss to “Suga” Sean O’Malley in January. Last time out, Song dominated former flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in Macau, once again clamping onto a guillotine choke to secure the finish and setting up this matchup with the highly regarded Nurmagomedov.
“(One week after my last fight), UFC called me to fight Umar and I said, ‘Yes’ because this is big opportunity for me,” he said. “(If I) win this fight, I will get a title shot, so I feel good, I feel in shape… This year, I feel very healthy, mentally and physically. I improved a lot. I have my new coach, my new nutritionist, and my psychologist, so that’s why I fight that much this year.”
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Even with his increased activity this year, Song reinvested in himself and his craft between contests.
Shortly after his win over Figueiredo in Macau, he traveled to Georgia to train alongside three-time world champion wrestler and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Geno Petriashvili before returning to his adopted home of Sacramento to kick off his training camp at Team Alpha Male.
“They teach me a lot (in Georgia),” he said. “They know what Khabib’s team (does), so they teach me some tricks. And then back to Sacramento, started the camp, where my coach Urijah (Faber taught) me some things. I feel super-ready.”
It’s crucial that Song feels the way he does heading into the weekend as the task before him is a daunting one. Nurmagomedov enters with a 20-1 record, his lone setback coming in a competitive championship fight with Merab Dvalisvhili at UFC 311 in which he won the opening two rounds on the scorecards before suffering a broken hand and losing the final three.
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Since then, the Russian standout has posted consecutive wins over Mario Bautista and Figueredo to cement his standing as one of the top contenders in the 135-pound weight class.
“Umar is a very tough guy,” began Song. “Even if I said this is gonna be easy for me, any fighter can say whatever he wants to say online, but don’t believe (it)… I trained very hard. He trained very hard. For this fight, it’s gonna be a big challenge for me, but I’m ready. Everybody knows he’s a very good grappler, but I’ve trained grappling for 15 years — since I was 14, 15 years old. I just prefer to use striking to knock people out, but if you want to grapple, let’s grapple. It doesn’t matter.
“I think he’s gonna be scared on the striking, so of course, he’s gonna shoot (on) me,” he added. “I’ll still try to knock him out. I like that moment — it’s a good highlight — but I also can submit him, like my last fight.
“Anything can happen; just watch.”
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Earlier this year when Song headlined in Macau, his victory over Figueiredo was the lone triumph on the night for Chinese athletes. Now set to compete in Shanghai for the second time alongside a pair of teammates and several friends, he believes their fortunes will be reversed this weekend and “can’t imagine” how the crowd will react.
“Back in my home, I can’t go out because (my fans are everywhere),” he said. “In the arena, that moment is gonna be huge, but I will stay calm. I’m focused on my fight. I’m focused on wining this fight. That’s more important. I don’t want other things to distract me. Yan (Xiaonan) and (Sumudaerji) are my teammates, and other fighters, we know each other for a long time. I just hope they will think, ‘Be yourself, relax. Don’t feel too much pressure on your shoulders. Just fight the way you train.’”
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And how does he anticipate holding up his end of that bargain?
“Winning this fight is very important,” he said. “But if I got a very good knockout, I’m the next one to get a title shot.”