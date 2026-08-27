Song Yadong Seeking Another Massive Moment in Shanghai

“They teach me a lot (in Georgia),” he said. “They know what Khabib’s team (does), so they teach me some tricks. And then back to Sacramento, started the camp, where my coach Urijah (Faber taught) me some things. I feel super-ready.”

It’s crucial that Song feels the way he does heading into the weekend as the task before him is a daunting one. Nurmagomedov enters with a 20-1 record, his lone setback coming in a competitive championship fight with Merab Dvalisvhili at UFC 311 in which he won the opening two rounds on the scorecards before suffering a broken hand and losing the final three.

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Since then, the Russian standout has posted consecutive wins over Mario Bautista and Figueredo to cement his standing as one of the top contenders in the 135-pound weight class.

“Umar is a very tough guy,” began Song. “Even if I said this is gonna be easy for me, any fighter can say whatever he wants to say online, but don’t believe (it)… I trained very hard. He trained very hard. For this fight, it’s gonna be a big challenge for me, but I’m ready. Everybody knows he’s a very good grappler, but I’ve trained grappling for 15 years — since I was 14, 15 years old. I just prefer to use striking to knock people out, but if you want to grapple, let’s grapple. It doesn’t matter.

