Song Yadong Ready For Biggest Test To Date

“We were supposed to fight in December, but he got injured or something,” began Song, who gets the chance to share the Octagon with Yan this weekend in the opening bout of the UFC 299 pay-per-view main card on Saturday night at Kaseya Center in Miami. “I was so disappointed; the fans in my country are still disappointed, and I want to fight him really bad.

“I was disappointed and so sad, crying in the locker room; it affected me so much,” he said regarding watching his friend compete and lose before stepping in with Gutierrez, whom he beat by unanimous decision. “It was hard to adjust my emotions, my mindset; it wasn’t until the third round that I was back in shape in my fight.”

Though not quite the same situation as December, Song does share this weekend’s fight card with a friend and teammate, as Maycee Barber faces off with Katlyn Cerminara (nee Chookagian) in the penultimate preliminary card matchup of the evening.

So does he foresee any issues staying dialed in ahead of his clash with Yan with Barber making the walk before him?