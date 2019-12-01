Song Yadong Is Ready To Burst Onto The Scene

“This is for my dream,” said Song, who faces fellow bantamweight contender Cody Stamann in Washington, D.C. “And my family is behind me. They are the ones encouraging me to move forward, even though the sacrifices are that I can’t enjoy most of my time like others at my age.”

Considering that he has been fighting since 2013, Song is likely used to doing things his own way, eschewing partying and other aspects of a young man’s life to pursue a world championship in mixed martial arts. That includes leaving home in Heilongjiang to train in Sacramento with the Team Alpha Male Squad.

“It’s because of the training I had in the U.S. for these two years that I have a great place in the UFC now,” he said. “And Team Alpha Male is my favorite team; I like their style and they have lots of fighters that are around my weight.”