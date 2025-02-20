Song Yadong | Primed To Take The Next Step

“I am so excited about this fight in Seattle,” began the Team Alpha representative, who carries a 10-3-1 record under the UFC banner into his second promotional main event this weekend. “There are a lot of Chinese people here, and I’m the main event; I’m so happy about that.

“My last main event fight was at the APEX, but this one is different — this one is the real main event for me — and this one is against a legend in Cejudo, a two-division UFC champion and Olympic champion; I’m so honored.

“He’s a legend, so if I win this fight, I have another chance to challenge for the Top 5 and then to get the title, so I have to win this one,” he added. “It’s motivating for me.

“He has a big name, so if I win this one, everybody is gonna know who I am. I will go hard and do my best to win this one.”

Contrary to his own assessment, people are already acutely aware of who Song is, and many recognize this contest as an opportunity for the young veteran to potentially take the next step forward in his career.

Because he debuted in the UFC in 2017 and already has more than 30 fights under his belt, it’s easy to forget that the Chinese powerhouse only turned 27 in December, finally reaching the age when most believe an athlete begins to enter their prime.