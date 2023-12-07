Song Yadong Does Not Have Time To Waste

For his third consecutive main event against Chris Gutierrez, Song returns to the UFC APEX for the fifth straight time. At this point, Song says, the APEX feels like “home.”

Familiar confines aid in stemming the nerves that come during fight week. Even if the supremely confident Song seems unbothered, he admitted to feeling jitters against Sandhagen. Questions of cardio and pacing bubble up for any first-time headliner, and Song believes that experience gives him an edge over his foe.

“I think Chris is in a similar situation to me,” he said. “I think he will get nervous in the first round. It will change his style in this fight, I think.”

Originally, Song believed he was going to fight former champion Petr Yan. Although fighting and beating a former champ of Yan’s quality would certainly boost Song’s title hopes, he doesn’t mind occupying the A-side of the fight and leading the dance.