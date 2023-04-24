Song Yadong Knows His Best Has Yet To Come

He is also still only 25 years old, which feels incongruous with the facts detailed above, but also explains why when discussions of the top young stars in the ultra-competitive 135-pound weight class come around, the Chinese fighter’s name isn’t one that necessarily jumps to mind.

“I’ve been fighting since I was 16 years old — and I fought a lot — so I don’t want to see the past,” said Song, who returns to action against Ricky Simon in the co-main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX, in response to my question about appreciating all he’s already accomplished at his young age. “I’m always looking forward, (looking at) the next fight. I think this is just the beginning.

“If I’m healthy, I will keep going and going. I wish I can fight 10 years more.”

In addition to not really being one to reflect on the past, Song isn’t particularly keen on finding positives in performances that don’t go his way either, including his September loss to Top 5 standout Cory Sandhagen.