Song Yadong Embraces The Tough Moments

Canada had its moment, as did England. Brazil has always been a major exporter of elite talent, but even the South American hotbed experienced ebbs and flows when it comes to the level of prospects rising to the highest levels in the sport. The same goes for the United States.

2017 and 2018 featured the rise of competitors from Australia and New Zealand, as these fighters started making a great deal of noise across various divisions, most notably middleweight, where Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya both lay claim to UFC gold.

Tucked in behind the Oceanic uprising over the last couple years has been the emergence of China as a major producer of potential top-end MMA talent.

While Weili Zhang has quickly risen to the fore and is slated to challenge for the strawweight title later this year against Jessica Andrade in Shenzhen, China, the most intriguing name to emerge from the group of fighters to arrive in the UFC has been Song Yadong.