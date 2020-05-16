Song Yadong Builds His Arsenal

Song Yadong is undefeated in the UFC, and at age 23, is arguably at the peak age for believing in your own invincibility. But not this guy. Although his last two fights didn’t result in losses, they came close enough to instill a sober wisdom into the Heilongjiang, China native.

It started with the majority draw vs Cody Stamann in December 2019. An illegal knee to a downed Stamann resulted in a point deduction, a crucial point that would have otherwise given Song the win. Next came a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera in May of 2020. It was a back-and-forth battle that earned Fight of the Night honors, but the 29-28 scores on all three cards for Song perplexed a great many who watched the fight. Vera, who had already started celebrating before the winner was announced, was apoplectic.