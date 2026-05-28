Song Yadong | Better Through Experience

The Chinese bantamweight contender competed twice in China in his first two UFC appearances in 2017 and 2018, but back then, he was a raw young prospect with bags of potential. Now he’s arrived in Macau as a serious championship threat at 135 pounds, and he’s happy to be back.

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“I’m glad I finally got the opportunity to fight in my homeland, “ he said as he sat down with UFC.com for his customary fight week interview.

“But I’m trying not to get too excited. I want to keep that energy for fight day.”