Song Yadong | Better Through Experience

It’s been a long time coming, but Song Yadong finally gets to return home to compete as a bona fide title contender.
The Chinese bantamweight contender competed twice in China in his first two UFC appearances in 2017 and 2018, but back then, he was a raw young prospect with bags of potential. Now he’s arrived in Macau as a serious championship threat at 135 pounds, and he’s happy to be back.
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“I’m glad I finally got the opportunity to fight in my homeland, “ he said as he sat down with UFC.com for his customary fight week interview.
“But I’m trying not to get too excited. I want to keep that energy for fight day.”
That’s a wise move. The bantamweight division in 2026 is full of all-action killers, and while he’s certainly one of them, he’s facing another on Saturday night. Deiveson Figueiredo is a former undisputed flyweight champion and a man who knows how to finish fights from just about anywhere.
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“My opponent is a very well-rounded fighter,” he said.
”He has grappling, he has striking, but so do I. I believe it will be very difficult for him to take me down, so I think this fight's gonna be kept standing up, on the feet.”
Now 28 years of age and approaching his fighting prime, Song is ready to make the jump from contender to challenger as he bids to earn himself a shot at the 135-pound title. His last three fights have seen him sharing the Octagon with current or former champions, and now he gets to face another this weekend.
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“Yeah, I did fight many former champions, and I believe those were super close fights,” he said.
“Right now, I have another opponent who is a former champion as well. I just think I have a little bit more of an advantage (against him), so I took it.”
His results against former champs Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and Sean O’Malley – two decision defeats sandwiching a technical decision victory – may be mixed, but across those 45 combined minutes of competition, Song has gained both knowledge and confidence that he’s ready to make the step up.
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“The last fight was close,” Song explained, referencing his decision loss to O’Malley.
“That’s not what I expected, though, because Sean didn't try to engage. He was running the whole time.
“I think what I learned from that last fight is to try to be a little bit more patient, a little bit more fluid when I make a certain decision. I think I should have used my striking more in the first round to score more points.
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“I believe I have grown a lot, mentally and physically. So I'm looking forward to my performance for this one.”
The matchup headlines Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in Macau, and it’s a bout that carries potential championship implications for both men. Song currently sits fifth in the official UFC bantamweight rankings, while Figueiredo is listed two spots behind, in seventh. Victory for either man could propel them into a top contender fight against someone in the top four.
Song is aware of the stakes at play, but said he isn’t in a rush to get to the belt. He wants to make sure he’s fully ready when that chance arises.
“Yeah, definitely getting the title will be one of the biggest dreams in my life, but also I think you should do it step-by-step, you know?” he said.
“Right now, I just focus on this fight. Maybe after this fight, win another one, then I can get a title shot. I think, if one day I get that belt, I think it will make a very positive impact on many from the younger generation who had my background, a similar childhood, to encourage them to work hard, and make their dreams come true.”
And speaking of dreams, when it comes to his fight with Figueiredo, Song revealed his dream scenario for Saturday night.
“I win by knockout.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macao SAR, China on May 30, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.