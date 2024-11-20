Song Kenan | The Stalwart

Though he sat relaxed when outlining his level of excitement and motivation heading into the weekend, Song’s delivery and generally non-plussed demeanor match the no-nonsense approach he has always carried with him each time he has made the walk and crossed the threshold into the UFC cage.

Since his promotional debut in November 2017, seeing Song’s name on the fight card was a guarantee that someone was in for a tough fight, as the now 34-year-old welterweight stalwart quickly established himself as a hard out and game competitor inside the Octagon. After beginning his tenure with victories in four of his first five appearances, consistent success has been a little more difficult to come by for Song, though some of that is a reflection on the level of competition he’s faced.

Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Being a durable, experienced hand and perpetual “rough night at the office” for the opposition landed Song in bouts with Max Griffin and Ian Machado Garry when each was making a push forward in the welterweight ranks, and while he was defeated by each, those wins didn’t come easily for either man. Last summer, he was positioned opposite Rolando Bedoya when the promotion returned to Singapore, and turned the tables on the intriguing neophyte that had impressed in a short-notice loss in his debut.

Less than four months later, Song served as a litmus test for French welterweight Kevin Jousset, pushing the City Kickboxing man to his limits while landing on the wrong side of the scorecards.