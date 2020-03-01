Something Is Different About Mackenzie Dern

But with that “zero” comes a lot of pressure. Expectations are sky-high. So, like many fighters before, and many to come after, suffering that first loss can lead to many more benefits than negatives.

“It sucks to have the zero taken away from the record,” Dern said. “But something has changed. I feel like I’m a totally different fighter now. I have so much momentum and my training and mindset is so much more focused than I ever was. I hope everyone that follows me has noticed that because it feels great to get back on a winning streak. Now I’m back to where I left off (No. 15 in the rankings) and I’m 10 times better.”

If Dern truly is 10 times better now than when she was previously ranked No. 15, the rest of the women’s strawweight division should be put on alert. The first of which is UFC veteran Randa Markos, who will square off with Dern at UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday in what’s pegged as the most stacked Fight Night card of the year.