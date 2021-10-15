Solomon Renfro Will Always Be Himself | UFC Fight Pass

What adds to the charm of the surging welterweight is that he’s not just excited to have a shot at the UFC, he’s excited for the fight itself.

“I’m going to put on a great show,” Renfro said. “I will dominate, I will welcome the world to the Renfro Show - it’s the greatest show on canvas - and I can’t wait to show the world my skill set. I’m coming out there to put this man away if he stands in front of me; he’s going to get put down. He’s better off getting knocked out. If he doesn’t get knocked out, if he lasts all three rounds, I’m going to make sure he never wants to fight again.”

While all of us watching may think Renfro consistently has a leg up on opponents with a wild set of hands, grit and ground game fit for a household name, Renfro believes it’s his gift of gab that sets him even further apart from the competition.

“Fighting and promoting are the same,” Renfro explained. “They exist in the same world but they’re two different things, you know? I’m phenomenal fighter, phenomenal promoter, phenomenal speaker, I’m a phenomenal man. I have all different things that make me who I am but they’re all their own thing in their own way and I feel like it’s nothing but an advantage to me.”