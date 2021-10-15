Solomon Renfro Will Always Be Himself | UFC Fight Pass

Watch UFC
Cage Fury Fight Championship Prospect Solomon Renfro Believes He Has What It Takes To Break Through.
It will be the most eyes Solomon Renfro has ever had on him, but the CFFC product is chomping at the bit to show the world that he’s must see and must hear TV.
Dynamite in his hands and a razor for a tongue, Renfro has all the tools to become the UFC’s biggest star.
As we all know, a good post-fight interview can go a long way. Ask BJ Penn, Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and others about the power of a post-fight speech.
But odds are you won’t get the soundbite if you aren’t winning. So Renfro is not only winning, but his last three wins have come by way of first-round finish in one of the toughest regional promotions in the world. With a record of 7-1 without ever fighting less than capable competition, Renfro is more than ready for the UFC.
Hey NY and NJ politicians, think @RenfroSolomon forgot about you???#CFFC98 pic.twitter.com/Lz7MDj3Pcm— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 4, 2021
What adds to the charm of the surging welterweight is that he’s not just excited to have a shot at the UFC, he’s excited for the fight itself.
“I’m going to put on a great show,” Renfro said. “I will dominate, I will welcome the world to the Renfro Show - it’s the greatest show on canvas - and I can’t wait to show the world my skill set. I’m coming out there to put this man away if he stands in front of me; he’s going to get put down. He’s better off getting knocked out. If he doesn’t get knocked out, if he lasts all three rounds, I’m going to make sure he never wants to fight again.”
While all of us watching may think Renfro consistently has a leg up on opponents with a wild set of hands, grit and ground game fit for a household name, Renfro believes it’s his gift of gab that sets him even further apart from the competition.
“Fighting and promoting are the same,” Renfro explained. “They exist in the same world but they’re two different things, you know? I’m phenomenal fighter, phenomenal promoter, phenomenal speaker, I’m a phenomenal man. I have all different things that make me who I am but they’re all their own thing in their own way and I feel like it’s nothing but an advantage to me.”
SOLOMON RENFRO!!!!!@RenfroSolomon #CFFC98 pic.twitter.com/oxAtRmLXWk— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 4, 2021
With a murderer’s row of examples in his pocket, Renfro lays out the reality that the best self-promoters usually make up the roster of the most legendary fighters. What works in his favor is that while he is actively trying to be heard, Renfro isn’t manufacturing anything. From the golf challenges to the pothole demands, everything he said on the microphone he would have said in private as well.
“You’re just going to get me, man,” Renfro said. “This is who I am, as real as it gets. I’m just going to be me 24/7, 365 days. I’m going to try to be the best man I can be and just keep it at 100 all the time, spitting facts. Whatever I feel I’m always going to do that, and I feel like if I didn’t do that then I would be getting away from myself. As a kid I got told I talked too much so I had to learn what to say and what not to say, how to say it, but I’m always going to say what I feel.”
Barely in his mid-20s, Renfro has a chance to earn a UFC ticket for many, many years to come and he knows it. If all should go according to plan in the Octagon, don’t be surprised if you never forget the name Solomon Renfro. He sure wouldn’t be.
Nobody is safe from Solomon Renfro.... Apparently anywhere.#CFFC98 pic.twitter.com/MtgWff1UPv— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 4, 2021
“I’m a fighter first and a speaker second,” Renfro laid out. “My fights are definitely must watch. I mean, my fights are stuff that’s going to be told to kids, grandkids, great grandkids so I feel like I’m a must watch.”
