Solomon Renfro Isn't Afraid To Speak His Mind

We are almost at the mid-year point of 2021 and UFC Fight Pass has delivered some incredible moments so far. See which nickname, interview, male fighter, knockout, submission and walkout have earned a UFC Fight Pass mid-year award:
Some of the best art - and post-fight interviews - are borne from struggle.
Following his first-round finish at CFFC 94, Solomon Renfro was chock-full of energy and enthusiasm when CM Punk asked his post-fight questions. What Renfro gave in return was far from typical, though. Instead of threatening the current champion or plead his case for a UFC signing, Renfro issued a warning to local politicians when it comes to the state of the roads.
CM Punk, CFFC and all of social media got a good laugh at the “everyman” opinion Renfro decided to share, but he assures everybody he was far from joking.
“My overall thought process was I want my money back,” Renfro bluntly stated. “They just saw me beat someone up, so they see what happens to someone when I want my money. You know in MMA we get our money when we win. Whenever I have a fight coming up, I approach it as these dudes are trying to take my money, so I’m going to whoop his ass for trying to take my money. Same thing with the governor. They took my money because they’re not being responsible doing their job.”
When Renfro told CM Punk he almost didn’t make it to the fight at CFFC 94, it wasn’t out of frustration and it wasn’t a joke. The money he made in his stoppage was largely spent before he even had it.
“I was driving back to New Jersey and it was late,” Renfro explained. “I popped two tires on my left side and one tire on my right side and I messed up something else underneath my car. I had to pay for three tires and then something with the fuel or brake system. It ended up costing me $1,200. Then about two and a half weeks later, this is the week of the fight, I just got my hair cut and I’m pulling out of the barber shop and pop pop! Two more tires pop out. It ended up costing me another $300. I just spent 1,500 bucks just off of potholes, so I want to be reimbursed. I took pictures of everything.”
Renfro has no current connection to the powers that be in Yonkers, New York or New Jersey, but has plenty of things on his mind to share with them when they do meet. It’ll be on them after that. With a strict belief in destiny and serendipity, it won’t be long before they meet somewhere, somehow.
The 24-year-old sits at 8-1 with another fight booked for July 3, and a strong performance could put him on the UFC radar. He’s already planning his first check if he gets to the Octagon.
“Everywhere everyone talks about it,” Renfro said. “It’s not even just from me. Rappers joke about it, people in movies talk about it, it’s actually like they’re laughing at our pain, but it’s a serious thing, man.”
