Solomon Renfro Eyes A Coveted Prize | UFC Fight Pass

“It went awesome,” Renfro said. “Not the way I wanted, but a top-notch finish is a top-notch finish. That was beautiful. It was great, I just wanted to add a little bit more of my art to it. I was hoping the guy was going to be able to stand with me and take a few more shots. I was really looking forward to putting on a show, but it’s ok. I’ll put on a show next time.”

At 25 years old, 10-3 as a professional and 8-2 on UFC FIGHT PASS promotions, Renfro’s performance warranted a call or demand for UFC attention, but all that’s on Renfro’s mind is one more performance to secure UFC FIGHT PASS Male Fighter of the Year honors.

“Honestly, I’ve always wanted to do that,” Renfro explained. “I saw guys won Fighter of the Year, and I wanted to do that. I was honestly really hurt about it last year, so, for me to start of the year by taking a loss, bounce back and pick up three quick wins, I think I deserve it. That’d be dope, I’d be honored.”

The ultimate goal is the UFC, but Renfro is calling for an angel to bless him with one more main event fight before 2022. He knows there are higher mountains ahead of him, but since midway through his Cage Fury FC career, being the face of UFC FIGHT PASS has been on his mind.

“My first FIGHT PASS interview I actually cried,” Renfro said. “I was so happy just to be mentioned by FIGHT PASS. Minor steps to a dream come true. I feel like a lot of people don’t give a f***, they just want to get to the UFC. They don’t care about legacy. For me I understand legacy, and this right now is the UFC FIGHT PASS chapter of my career and it means a lot to me. I want to be able to tell my kids about it one day.”

Other than time and a main event-caliber fighter, the only thing standing in Renfro’s way is potentially Bo Nickal.