Solomon Renfro Is Back And Better Than Ever | UFC Fight Pass

Renfro couldn’t stop going viral in 2021. Every fight, every finish, every interview, he was everywhere. After successfully advancing to Dana White’s Contender Series, he fell short against Jonny Parsons and was back on the regional scene.

Renfro had potentially the last fight he’d ever fight outside of the UFC when he took on Adam Fugitt at LFA 125. Renfro spent the entirety of the fight (43 seconds) seemingly waiting for a one-punch knockout to present itself and it never came. Instead, the underdog Fugitt would punch his ticket to the UFC by handing Renfro his first KO loss.

“The Fugitt fight went about as bad as a fight could actually go,” Renfro said. “Actually, it could have been worse. I still think I’m way better than the guy. Honestly, I think I’m levels above the guy, but he landed a good shot, had a good setup and hats off to him. He’s in the UFC now and if I see him down the line I’m going to f*** him up, return the favor.”

The loss would have Renfro feeling rightfully defeated for a few lingering weeks before snapping out of it and realizing the best was now yet to come. He wasn’t happy about the loss by any means, but he now feels less pressure heading into future bouts and it’s already paid off with a decision win in his most recent fight.