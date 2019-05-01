Sodiq Yusuff Knows He's One To Watch

“After that fight, I was like, ‘Damn, if we were in the UFC when that fight happened, that would have been Fight of the Night,’” he said.

To Yusuff’s credit, that fight is the most-viewed Contender Series fight on UFC’s Youtube page, with more than five million views and a bevy of comments lauding the match.

The generally humble Yusuff is matter-of-factly confident in his entertainment value as a fighter, but as to how that exciting style came to fruition, he offers up a general shrug of a statement.

“It’s just in me,” he said. “I don’t really have to try that hard to put on a show.”

