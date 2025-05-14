Sodiq Yusuff | Always Grateful, No Matter What

While injuries are a part of the sport and all of them carry varying degrees of annoyance, pain, and misery, back injuries and anything involving the spine are particularly troublesome and worrying due to the interconnected nature of the human body.

A broken hand sucks, but doesn’t necessarily impact much beyond the fingers, the hand itself, and at most, the arm its connected to, where back and neck issues bring up concerns about the spine and nerves, and a herniated disc or tweak somewhere along that track can trigger issues elsewhere in the body.

Such was the case for Yusuff on the day he walked out of practice in tears, unsure about his future competing under the UFC banner.

“This has probably been the closest I’ve ever been to hanging it up, just because my body wasn’t keeping up anymore,” admitted the Maryland-based fighter, who carries a 13-4 mark into his return to action on Saturday at the UFC APEX. “There was one day I was trying to push through a practice and everything hurt at the time.

“I’ve had a couple shoulder problems (in the past) and at that time, my ankle was also bothering me. I’ve had knee problems, but the biggest one has always been the herniations in my spine. So I was in the middle of wrestling practice and I was having a hard time, constantly getting stingers, my back is locking up, and I literally left practice crying; I left in tears. I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know how much longer I want to do this for.’