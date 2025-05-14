Sodiq Yusuff | Always Grateful, No Matter What

Heading into UFC 300 last April, Sodiq Yusuff was excited to be returning to action only six months after his previous appearance.
The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate was on the sidelines for 14 months following his 2020 win over Andre Fili, 11 months after returning to face Arnold Allen, and a tick over a year between his win over Don Shainis and his October 2023 main event battle with Edson Barboza, so in the grand scheme of things, a six-month turnaround felt expeditious for the Nigerian.
Unfortunately, following an 89-second loss to Diego Lopes last April, Yusuff was on the sidelines once more, and is just now set to return this weekend up a division for a lightweight clash with recent Ultimate Fighter winner Mairon Santos.
“It’s just been a lot of injuries; a lot of spinal and disc injuries,” Yusuff said on Wednesday morning, posted up in his hotel room, finally just a few days away from making the walk to the Octagon again. “A few herniations in my back and a few in my neck, so it’s just been dealing with that, being able to mitigate it and trying to get the body to get back in order.”
While injuries are a part of the sport and all of them carry varying degrees of annoyance, pain, and misery, back injuries and anything involving the spine are particularly troublesome and worrying due to the interconnected nature of the human body.
A broken hand sucks, but doesn’t necessarily impact much beyond the fingers, the hand itself, and at most, the arm its connected to, where back and neck issues bring up concerns about the spine and nerves, and a herniated disc or tweak somewhere along that track can trigger issues elsewhere in the body.
Such was the case for Yusuff on the day he walked out of practice in tears, unsure about his future competing under the UFC banner.
“This has probably been the closest I’ve ever been to hanging it up, just because my body wasn’t keeping up anymore,” admitted the Maryland-based fighter, who carries a 13-4 mark into his return to action on Saturday at the UFC APEX. “There was one day I was trying to push through a practice and everything hurt at the time.
“I’ve had a couple shoulder problems (in the past) and at that time, my ankle was also bothering me. I’ve had knee problems, but the biggest one has always been the herniations in my spine. So I was in the middle of wrestling practice and I was having a hard time, constantly getting stingers, my back is locking up, and I literally left practice crying; I left in tears. I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know how much longer I want to do this for.’
“I took a couple days away from the gym to get my mind right, and I was like, ‘Maybe it’s one of those things where I can go one step at a time instead of trying to go all-in at once.’
“Slowly, but surely, things started to get a little better,” continued Yusuff. “I started doing as much rehab as I can to mitigate the pain, make my back as strong as I can so I don’t have these problems.”
Having pondered his future as an active competitor and working to mitigate, not alleviate the issues in his back, I asked the affable soon-to-be 32-year-old what it’s like holding such adoration for the sport and a strong desire to compete, only to have his body continue to let him down and potentially keep him from doing what he loves so deeply.
True to his nature, Yusuff smiled and laughed, before offering up a beautiful bigger picture perspective on things.
“I remember a long time ago, I heard Nick Diaz say, ‘This is one of those things where you have to love it so much that you hate it,’” he began, laughing and acknowledging that he very much understands what Stockton’s favorite son meant and was feeling.
“I love the art — I want to show off my art, show off what I can do and the best version of myself, but the body doesn’t always agree. It’s one of those things where things are looking better than they did before, so I can’t really complain and I’m just happy to be back.
“It’s always the same for me: the closer it gets, the more it feels like I’m very lucky and I’m very, very blessed to be able to do this,” continued the ever-positive athlete. “No matter how things go, at the end of the day, I’m one of the few people that is getting to live out my dreams. These are things that as I kid, I talked about doing, and now I’m living in it.
“Sometimes we lose perspective of that based on results or internet trolls, stuff like that, but whenever it gets to fight week, closer to fight time, it all starts to hit again like, ‘Man, you’re literally living your dreams!’ The gratitude is always there for me.”
That perspective and gratitude fuel the way Yusuff is approaching this weekend’s clash with Santos, who enters off a debated split decision win over Francis Marshall in March and brandishing a 16-1 record overall.
It’s also an extension of the message he preaches to those he trains with and that are looking to learn from his example.
“I kind of look at it as (playing) the hand that you’re dealt, and you’ve got to put your best foot forward,” he said. “Whatever your 100 percent is, you have to maximize that. I tell the guys at the gym all the time, ‘If your 100 percent is being able to train one hour a month, maximize those opportunities.’
“So it’s one of those things where you can’t wallow in pity or say ‘woe is me.’ Everybody goes into these situations all the time with something off — people make fun of (Kamaru) Usman’s knees all the time, and that’s one of those things that motivates me all the time.”
Poking fun at his fellow Nigerian and the perpetual talk about his balky knees brought a chuckle out of Yusuff, but the greater sentiment is serious.
“Everybody is dealing with something,” he added, making it clear he has no intention of allowing the lingering maladies he’s dealing with to dampen his spirit or keep him from returning to action on Saturday.
And when he does make that walk for the first time in exactly 400 days, expect to see a massive smile plastered across his face.
“Man,” began Yusuff, an extended beat of silence hanging in the air before he continued. “To be honest, to me, it’s just an opportunity to get to do what I love again.”
