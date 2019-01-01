Sodiq Yusuff Always Expected This

“You can’t ignore that,” he said. “There’s a reason why we’re here. I know they see something in me. That’s why they put us right before the big three (fights), so I’m going to try take as much advantage of it as I can.”

The hype building around Yusuff has as much to do with his talents as it does his overall aura. A sense of assurance radiates off him and flows through his approach to fighting. When it comes time for the fight to start, Yusuff is so locked in that he says he hasn’t remembered Bruce Buffer announcing his name.

That stillness is something he says comes naturally and also helps in his chosen career path.

“Ever since I was younger, I got made fun of for my stoicism,” Yusuff said. “Especially in training, I try to keep a good poker face, and it ends up transitioning well to competition because that way, you don’t want your opponents to tell when the plan is not going as well as it should.”

If Yusuff had any adversity as a fighter, it hasn’t come up inside the UFC Octagon, where he picked up a first-round finish in his debut against Suman Mokhtarian in December 2018 and a unanimous decision over Sheymon Moraes in Philadelphia in early 2019 after earning a contract on the second season of the Contender Series.