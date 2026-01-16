Sneaky Important Bantamweight Stretch Opens 2026

While other divisions’ belts are on the line in UFC’s first two events of the year, the bantamweight division has some critical fights as the 135-pound contenders jockey for pole position after Petr Yan wrested the title away from Merab Dvalishvili to close out 2025.
While the hyperactive Dvalishvili competed four times last year, it was “No Mercy” who ended the year with the belt around his waist. If a trilogy fight isn’t imminent, a few top-tier bantamweights can make a statement and slide into the challenger spot.
Watch Every UFC Event For One Low Price On Paramount+
The first couple of important bouts come at UFC’s first card of the year in Las Vegas. On the main card of UFC 324, former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley faces Song Yadong while former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov takes on former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.
“Suga” is eager to get back into the win column and face someone other than Dvalishvili for the first time in a year and a half. O’Malley’s last win came in his lone title defense against Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299. Last year, he focused on trying to get his belt back, ultimately losing to Dvalishvili for a second time, on this occasion via submission. However, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus remains one of the trickiest strikers and knockout artists in the division, and he boasts a decision win over Yan already.
On the other side, the 28-year-old Song is hopeful a win over O’Malley will get him over the hump and in the title picture in earnest. Since joining the roster in November 2017 as a 19-year-old, Song tallied an 11-3-1 record. His most-recent effort came in Seattle where he defeated UFC legend Henry Cejudo via Technical Decision.
Before they battle on the main card, Nurmagomedov hopes to bolster his case for a second shot at gold when he takes on Figueiredo. Nurmagomedov bounced back from his decision loss to Dvalishvili well, defeating Mario Bautista via decision at UFC 321. Wanting to remain active, Nurmagomedov booked this matchup with Figueiredo before the belt changed hands at UFC 323, so he is keen to set himself up for a title shot later in 2026 with a win over the Brazilian. Figueiredo returned to the winner’s circle in October with a decision win over Montel Jackson. After joinging the bantamweight division in December 2023, the former champ rallied off three-straight wins before dropping bouts to Yan and Cory Sandhagen, stymieing his momentum. A win over Nurmagomedov could catapult the 38-year-old back into the thick of the title discussion.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
Once the dust settles from UFC’s back-to-back numbered events, the Octagon returns to Meta Apex for a bantamweight headliner between Bautista and surging Brazilian contender Vinicius Oliveira. Bautista, 32, failed to extend his 8-fight winning streak when he ran into Nurmagomedov, but he has consistently shown his quality for the last seven years on the roster. Now, it’s his turn to thwart a streaking prospect.
Since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2023, Oliveira has dazzled with an exciting style and action-forward approach. His debut represented a lot of his best qualities as he went to war with Benardo Sopaj for nearly all of three rounds before landing a flying knee in the waning moments to get the stoppage win. The highlight-reel KO helped earn him both Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses. He followed that with decision wins over Ricky Simón, Said Nurmagomedov and Kyler Phillips to prove he very much deserves a shot at someone in the Top 10.
Finally, the run of bantamweight bouts closes with an intriguing matchup between Vera and Mexican rising star David Martinez in Mexico City on February 28. Vera, 33, hopes to snap his 3-fight losing streak against Martinez. His last effort came against Aiemann Zahabi, and while Vera fought confidently, he lost the split decision to the Canadian in Vancouver.
UFC 324 PRE-FIGHT INTERVIEWS: Justin Gaethje | Paddy Pimblett | Sean O'Malley
Martinez was one of the bigger surprises of 2025. After earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, he delivered a strong debut in Mexico City, knocking out Saimon Oliveira in the first round to earn a Performance of the Night bonus. Six months later at Noche UFC, he stepped in on short notice to face the perennially ranked Rob Font, defeating him via unanimous decision and earning himself a place in the wickedly talented Top 10. A win over Vera would cement him there, and the 27-year-old could then look up the ladder and seek an even bigger matchup later in 2026.
Never short of contenders nor drama, the bantamweight division should look a lot clearer come the end of February. By then, perhaps “No Mercy” will have an idea of how he wants to conduct his second reign as champion.