Smolka Thrilled To Be Back

“It was very reassuring,” Smolka said. “It made me believe that I still had a future in this and still was a pretty good fighter and I deserve to have this as my job, to work hard at it and that maybe I really was just going through a rough patch and I’d be able to get over it.”

But first, the 27-year-old had some changes to make, and they started with a move to Southern California to train with Colin Oyama and his gang of killers.

“I just needed a change,” Smolka said. “Things weren’t working back home. I’ve been losing so much and I was just doing so many things wrong that I needed to change something.”

That was one change. The other was more important, not just for Smolka’s career, but his life.

“A big part of it (the losing streak) was just the drinking,” he admits. “I don’t know exactly what had happened, but there was a point where my goal wasn’t to be the best in the world anymore or to be as good as I can be to make money for my family. That wasn’t my goal. My goal was to see how much drinking I could get away with and still make it to practice tomorrow. My goal wasn’t to get the belt or get a bonus. It was can I drink and still do this?”

It was a realization that luckily came to Smolka after a losing streak and not after something even more serious, and when he found the root of his issues, he did something about it.