Smith, Ramos Steal The Show During Prelims

Strawweight competitors still trying to establish their footing in the UFC clashed in this evening’s final preliminary card contest, both looking to rebound from a loss to standout grappler and emerging prospect Mackenzie Dern.

Yoder dropped a split decision to the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion in March, while Cooper was tapped out by the unbeaten Dern two months later at UFC 221 in Rio de Janeiro. Sporting a combined 1-5 record in the Octagon heading into this one, something had to give.

The first round was a tale of two halves — the first contested on the feet and the second spent on the canvas. In both instances, Cooper was the aggressor, initiating the striking exchanges and taking the fight to the ground, but in each phase, Yoder responded well, countering on the feet and reversing on the ground to finish in top position.

In the second, Cooper again played the aggressor, but it was Yoder who found success early, cracking home a powerful straight left before hitting a head-and-arm throw midway through the round. The gritty Cooper had an answer though, off-balancing Yoder and putting her on the canvas again, spending the final 90 seconds working from top position.

The final round started just like the first two with Cooper coming forward, stringing together punch combinations before driving through a takedown attempt two minutes in. Yoder used her momentum to roll through into top position and worked diligently to keep Cooper on the ground, but a failed kneebar attempt created an opportunity for Cooper to scramble free.

Cooper dove back in and Yoder finished attacking a neck crank, making the close scrap even closer as it went to the scorecards.

When the nines and tens were tallied, it was Yoder who snapped her three-fight skid, landing on the happy side of the split decision verdict.