Smith: I’m Chasing Everything That My Family Deserves

The “this” that Smith is referring to is his UFC 235 light heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones. At the end of December, Jones recaptured the belt that spent years draped over his shoulder with a victory over Alexander Gustaffson.

Smith’s path to UFC 235 is something right out of a movie script. Years ago he saw an advertisement looking for MMA fighters in a Subway, developed a passion for fighting and became damn good at it. “Lionheart” would go on to compete in 44 professional fights for numerous promotions. Smith has fought in bowling alleys, barns, auditoriums and that’s just to name a few of the “venues”. That’s how Smith earned his title shot.

And now that it is here, Smith believes that there is nothing on earth that can stop him from becoming champion. Not even Jon Jones.

“I’m willing to lose everything to get that. Everything in my life I will give it all up to bring that title back to my family because we have sacrificed so long. When I met Mikhala I was a broke nobody chasing some dream with a s*** record,” Smith said. “She didn’t know what fighting was, she didn’t know about the UFC. She just knew I was a passionate about this one thing and that was all she needed to care about it.”