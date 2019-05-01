Smith Has Always Targeted Gustfasson

Smith had no interest in getting back on the horse, but manager Jim Walter was persistent. Then Mikhala stepped in, wondering if Smith wanted to go back to training camp for a mid-to-late summer return. But the final word rested with “Lionheart,” and all signs pointed to a quick turnaround to battle “The Mauler.”

“I knew that in a few weeks, I’d start getting angry because I turned it down,” he said. “I would have been disappointed in myself and I would have wanted that fight because it’s really about Alex. I want to fight him and I always have. As long as I’ve been in the division I’ve wanted to fight him. That was the call-out I made after the Shogun (Rua) fight. I wanted to fight him and this game is about opportunities and I’m not getting any younger.”

Smith has seized every opportunity presented to him, and this is just the latest. But while some would look at this fight as the perfect way to get back into the title race, the 30-year-old isn’t thinking about belts at the moment.

“It sounds silly, but I haven’t even really thought about the title,” Smith said. “It hasn’t even been on my mind. I just want to go in and perform.”

That’s been the goal ever since the final horn sounded in his fight against Jon Jones on March 2. If we’re talking about opportunities, this was the big one, a chance to parlay his 3-0 light heavyweight record into a world championship against one of the best fighters to ever strap on the gloves. And Smith was confident that he had the style and mindset to get the job done against the odds. But it didn’t happen. And while Smith did go five rounds with the champ, it wasn’t the way he wanted to perform in the biggest fight of his life.