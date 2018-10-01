Smith To Do What He Does Best: Win

Last year, Smith found himself in Colorado, and in the process he found a home with kindred spirits at Marc Montoya’s Factory X gym. He still loves Ohio and will rep Cleveland until the end, but leaving town to chase his dreams was a no-brainer.

“A lot of people don’t get out of Cleveland, and you get stuck with that Cleveland mentality,” Smith said. “That’s my city and I love my city and I love my state, but there are more places in the world than Cleveland. People get so comfortable being in one area because they’re content in where they’re at because they’ve got people in the background telling them what they can and can’t do, and they begin to believe that. I’m in Colorado training with the best team in the world and I’m traveling and not everybody gets to do what I’m doing or have been blessed with what I’ve been blessed with.”

In that Contender Series bout, Smith halted Joseph Lowry in the first round, earning himself a UFC contract. Three months later, the 8-1 lightweight was expected to be put to the test in his Octagon debut by veteran Julian Erosa. That win by Smith took just 46 seconds. And now he’s here. Sure, he only has ten pro fights, but he’s the real deal and he knows it, so he’s not worried about any talk about his readiness to battle the best in one of the UFC’s toughest divisions.

“I fight everybody as if they are champions,” he said. “That’s how I do it. I underestimate no one. So say you will, think what you must, I’ma do me, I am king. I do what I please and I’m not really into all that extra stuff. After I win, I go about my day and enjoy life.”

More importantly, he’s taking it all in. And after years of struggle, he’s reached the place every fighter wants – the one where his talent dictates what happens next.

“I’m not waiting for the UFC to call me while I’m working and struggling and figuring out how to do this and taking care of my family and making sure the mortgage is paid,” Smith said. “Now, all that hard work I put in, the only thing I can do now is shine bright and win. That’s all I have to do. I want the belt and I will bring it back to Cleveland. And I’m gonna do it by winning and being me. I don’t want to be a Conor McGregor, a Jose Aldo, an Anderson Silva. I don’t want to be one of the greats; I want to be me.”