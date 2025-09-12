A Smarter Serhii Bohachuk Returns | Canelo vs Crawford

“I appreciate Brandon, and he taught me something,” said the 30-year-old. “This was big learning for me and now I'm stronger. Now I understand my chin is not iron. I needed more movement, I needed more defense. Now I’m smarter.”

It takes a strong man and an honest man to admit that he’s not Superman. Bohachuk knows that all it takes is one punch to lose a fight, and he is doing everything in his power to make sure that when he steps into the ring at Allegiant Stadium, he is the smarter fighter and the better fighter. Because with a dangerous foe like Adams, lacking in any department can result in a rough night.

Tune In Sept. 13, Event Is Live On Netflix. View The Lineup Here

“It's boxing, and it's not a joke,” Bohachuk said. “Maybe in a different sport you can joke, but boxing is a very serious sport. You can win every round and lose with one punch and that's it, like me with Adams last time. Now I need to show people that I fixed things and that I'm the best boxer in the 154 division. That's it. I need to beat him and let's go to the next.”