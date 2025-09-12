A Smarter Serhii Bohachuk Returns | Canelo vs Crawford

Fight fans have appreciated what Serhii Bohachuk does in the ring for a long time. They might even appreciate the Ukrainian junior middleweight even more after he accepted a rematch with Brandon Adams on the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford undercard on Saturday.
The reason is simple.
Bohachuk lost a fight he was winning handily over Adams in March of 2021, but in the eighth round, he got caught and finished by the Californian. Since then, Bohachuk won the interim WBC title at 154 pounds and has gone 8-1 with six knockouts. The only loss in that stretch was a controversial majority decision to Vergil Ortiz Jr. He is ranked sixth in the division by The Ring, and will likely be looking at a title shot in 2026.
On the other side of the ring, Adams didn’t fight for three years after the first Bohachuk fight, and since he returned in 2024, he’s gone 2-1, losing his most recent bout in November of last year to Andreas Katzourakis.
So in terms of risk-reward, it’s Adams who has everything to gain from this fight. But Bohachuk took it anyway.
“I need this fight because a long time ago, four years ago, I make a mistake,” Bohachuk said. “I lost to him and I don't feel I lost. I just lost to a punch. So it's not a loss, it's learning for me. I make a big mistake and now I need this. I need to fix it now.”
As you can tell, Bohachuk is as no nonsense outside the ring as he is in it. There’s no bad blood with Adams, no lust for revenge, just an opportunity to show that he’s not the same fighter he was in Puerto Rico in 2021.
“I appreciate Brandon, and he taught me something,” said the 30-year-old. “This was big learning for me and now I'm stronger. Now I understand my chin is not iron. I needed more movement, I needed more defense. Now I’m smarter.”
It takes a strong man and an honest man to admit that he’s not Superman. Bohachuk knows that all it takes is one punch to lose a fight, and he is doing everything in his power to make sure that when he steps into the ring at Allegiant Stadium, he is the smarter fighter and the better fighter. Because with a dangerous foe like Adams, lacking in any department can result in a rough night.
“It's boxing, and it's not a joke,” Bohachuk said. “Maybe in a different sport you can joke, but boxing is a very serious sport. You can win every round and lose with one punch and that's it, like me with Adams last time. Now I need to show people that I fixed things and that I'm the best boxer in the 154 division. That's it. I need to beat him and let's go to the next.”