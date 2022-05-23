A Slow Play Takes Bo Nickal From Great To G.O.A.T. | UFC FIGHT PASS

Zach Bogle of the StaleMates podcast has seen, dissected and reported stories about the biggest names in NCAA wrestling for years and cautions everybody in the middleweight division that Bo Nickal is for real.

It’s hard to bring up Nickal without mentioning his viral matches, viral interviews and one of the most famous moments of all-time against Myles Martin in the 2018 NCAA National championship. In many ways, he’ll go down as one of the greatest wrestlers in the lifetime of the fans in the stands that day.

Whoever he took on in wrestling was running the risk of being another viral moment in the endless highlight reel of the three-time National champion. When he made his amateur MMA debut, his opponent wasn’t ready, the fans weren’t ready and from what Bogle saw, it didn’t even look like the promoter was ready.

“He fought his first fight in a boxing ring and almost double-legged a guy through the ropes,” Bogle laughed. “I remember before that match even happened, I was like, ‘This is so dumb that they’re doing this in a boxing ring for Bo because of how explosive and athletic Bo is; he’s going to go through the ropes.’ Sure enough, he pretty much did.”

Bogle witnessed exactly what he expected to see in both of Nickal’s amateur fights. It was such predictable dominance that he was scratching his head at Nickal’s amateur status to begin with.

“He’s definitely better than the amateurs,” Bogle said. “It’s kind of surprising that he even went into amateur to start with, but I don’t always know what goes into those decisions. I think he’s ready. He knocked somebody out on his feet and he’s obviously a good wrestler, so I don’t know what else there is to wait for if you’re him.”

While Bogle does have problems with Nickal staying in the amateurs any longer, he’s one of the few out there who’s pumping the brakes on the “take him straight to the Octagon” talk. There’s an over-abundance of potential in Nickal, but it might be a little too soon to douse the flame by jumping the gun.

“If I’m playing Dana White or Sean Shelby, I want to see how he reacts to getting hit,” Bogle said. “Two amateur fights really doesn’t mean anything at this point. It’s a win that he got one on his feet, and I think so far everything’s been great, but it depends if he can take a hit. At some point he’s going to reach a guy who’s as talented on the feet as he is in wrestling and we’ll see what happens then.”