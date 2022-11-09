From Slot Receiver To State Title Matches In Two Years | UFC Fight Pass

By age ten, when every wrestler in today’s NCAA field had devoted half of their life to wrestling, Hanna was already working towards a career as an SEC football offensive threat and still was unaware the sport that would one day take him to college even existed.

Games and sports always seemed to come to Hanna a little easier than most other kids. Every sport he tried he seemed to stand out just a little bit more. The gift of athleticism and a knack for figuring out minor nuances and strategies was something he was born with, and he knew exactly how to utilize it.

Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Today!

By the time high school rolled around, Hanna was as sharp as he’s ever been, but the tangibles weren’t keeping up. For the time being, a love for competing and his intangibles were enough to keep him head and shoulders above the high school competition, but his 5’8” frame was ruling him out of his past dreams of being an SEC slot receiver.

In his sophomore year of high school, Hanna was approached by the wrestling coach who (accurately) predicted he would catch on with wrestling just as well, if not better than he had every other sport. In a sport with weight classes separating linebacker-sized athletes from competing against undersized slot receiver-sized athletes, Hanna would be free to soar as high as his training would allow.

Still unable to name a single wrestler, wrestling school or wrestling technique, the consummate gamer went to practice and immediately made an impact on the team.

MORE UFC 280: Fight By Fight Preview | Coach's Conversation: Esparza vs Zhang | Fighters On The Rise | Free Fights | 'They Have History'

In less than two calendar years, he made an impact on the whole state.

“My junior year I made it to the State finals and I lost in ultimate overtime to Chris Rivera, who is my teammate now,” Hanna said. “He was ranked Top 10 in the country at that time. We’ve got some really good guys in Florida.”

The next year, the same wrestler who learned to drive before he learned to shoot a single leg was Florida’s State Champion, eyeing what colleges he’d go to. All thanks to a sport he had never even considered a few short years prior.