Sky Is Still The Limit For Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum went there in April with Israel Adesanya, fighting for five intense rounds that remain the best 25 minutes we’ve seen in 2019. Both men left it all in the Octagon in search of victory. But only one would get it. It was Adesanya. And Gastelum was crushed.

“It was pretty tough,” said the former Ultimate Fighter winner. “You work for something your whole life, and you’re thinking once you get the shot you’re gonna get there, but you don’t. I was so ready to win that fight.”

He did everything he could to get his hand raised, leaving it as one of those rare fights where there are no losers. Don’t tell that to Gastelum, who took a break before even considering going back into the gym.