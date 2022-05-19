The Sky is the Limit for Michel Pereira

It makes for excellent entertainment, and becomes even more enjoyable when you have world class skills added to the showmanship. And Pereira isn’t blind to the fact that he’s become quite popular.

“I see that the fans love me and like my work, so that makes me work even harder than I already am,” said Pereira.

“Demolidor” is doing the work he needs to if he hopes to break into the rankings this year. It’ll be a big challenge though as he will be taking on the No.14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio in what is an important matchup for the 170-pound division.

With four straight wins, Pereira has undoubtedly earned this opportunity against a ranked opponent, and if he wants to show that he has what it takes to be champion, a big win could easily deliver that message to his division.

“Santiago is a very aggressive guy. He’s a great guy, very good. I like to face good and aggressive guys. That motivates me to train harder, to come better trained, and it’s great for me,” Pereira explained. “I always wanted to get in the rankings so I could fight the best in the division, and my time has come. I’ll fight Santiago and once I beat him, I’ll get in the rankings, and I’ll be able to make more noise.”

Don’t expect the Brazilian fighter to change anything. He’ll still be sticking to his thrilling and unpredictable style when he steps into the cage this weekend. His unique style has always worked well for him, so why should he change this now? If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.