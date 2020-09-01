Six Questions With Thomas Almeida

Alemida was one of the hottest prospects in the game. But since then Almeida has fought just four times. His most recent trip to the Octagon was in January of 2018.

On Saturday, Almeida will make his way to the Octagon for the first time since January 2018 when he takes on Jonathan Martinez at Fight Island.

You can catch Almeida vs. Martinez as the opening fight of the ESPN+ main card. UFC.com sat with Almeida to discuss his time away from the Octagon, what it means to be back and much more.