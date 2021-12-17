Sijara Eubanks Is All Business

“Everybody wants to be young and youthful and be a rookie and not to say that I’m not, but I look at my career and I’m proud of it,” Eubanks said. “I’m proud of how many fights I’ve had, the experience I’ve had and the type of fights that I’ve been in.”

Don't Miss A Moment Of The Final Fight Night Of 2021

Since making her first walk to the Octagon in 2018, Eubanks has earned a 5-4 record in the UFC, making jumps from flyweight to bantamweight back down to flyweight. Thinking of herself as a veteran gives Eubanks a little extra motivation and drive to live up to that status. She wants to set an example to young fighters on the roster that you must put time into the sport to get what you want out of it.

Having the experience that Eubanks has is something that she believes will give her the edge in her next matchup against Brazil’s Melissa Gatto at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus.