Significant Stats: UFC Vegas 9

Montana De La Rosa

Key Stats: 43.5% control time percentage (2nd all-time among WFLW), 1.95 submissions per 15 minutes (1st all-time among WFLW), 10:48 average fight time (4th shortest all-time among WFLW)

What It Means: While Montana De La Rosa has improved in mixing up striking into her game, her base and her bread-and-butter is her grappling. She is really slick both off her back and when she is in control on the top, and she has a tricky way of getting her opponent into a vulnerable position. She is strong in close quarters and has transitioned her wrestling background well into mixed martial arts. Lately, she has shown increased confidence in her striking with some pretty heavy hands and an ability to blend striking into her wrestling.

What to Look For in the Fight: Araujo is probably the more talented and natural striker between the two, and her speed and footwork could be problematic for De La Rosa, especially early in the fight. That said, Araujo has slowed down as fights drag into the second and third round, and if De La Rosa can get the fight to the ground – much easier said than done against Araujo – she could drain the Brazilian’s gas tank. Araujo hasn’t really been tested on the ground in terms of her submission defense, so if De La Rosa can drag her there, it’ll provide a good window into Araujo’s skills there. On the feet, though, the big question is going to be how De La Rosa manages the tricky and explosive Araujo as she dances on the outside.

*Not enough fights in the UFC to qualify for the Record Book