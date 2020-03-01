Significant Stats: UFC Jacksonville

Glover Teixeira

Key Stats: Five submission wins (tied for 1st all-time among LHW), 10 finishes (tied for 1st all-time among LHW), 0.94 Submissions per 15 minutes (6th)

What It Means: At 40 years old, Teixeira has a resume indicative of a long time spent on top of the division. As he aged into the second (or perhaps third) phase of his career, the knockout artist has shown he has a real and dangerous submission game with two of the victories in his current three-fight win streak coming by way of submission.

What to Look for in the Fight: These two are well-rounded, wily veterans of the fight game even though Teixeira is nine years Smith’s senior. They each have nearly 20 knockouts on their pro record, but the crux of it is that both men know how to grind out a win in whatever way necessary, so don’t be shocked if a rattling strike leads to an attempted submission.