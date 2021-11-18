Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

Key Stats: 13 takedowns landed (tied-6th all-time among WBW), 1.2 submissions per 15 minutes (3rd all-time among WBW), 55.3% takedown defense (10th all-time among WBW)

What It Means: Grappling is the bread-and-butter for “Cupcake.” She has a sturdy and tenacious wrestling game, and she shows good toughness and resilience in grappling scrambles. She does well to mix her striking into grappling exchanges and vice versa, and she chain-wrestles well. When she does get control of her opponent, she is active in looking for chances to strike and fish for submissions.

What to Look For in the Fight: Although both women often rely on their grappling, they each have their advantages striking. Tate is a bit more technical whereas Vieira really sits down on her strikes and looks to dish out heavy damage. Vieira might have the outright strength advantage, so how Tate deals with that when they do come together is something to watch. Tate could look to push the fight into a high-paced affair in her second fight back because this is Vieira’s first main event, so a lot of unknowns exist if this fight is dragged into the deep waters.

Co-Main Event: Michael Chiesa vs Sean Brady

Michael Chiesa