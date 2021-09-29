Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

Key Stats: 1.99 knockdowns per 15 minutes (4th all-time), 3:46 average fight time (5th-shortest all-time among LHW), 72% striking accuracy

What It Means: Walker is a creative, explosive and, at times, wild striker who loves finding a flashy knockout shot. He is madly unpredictable when he rushes in to exchange. He is best from a distance, where he can use all of his large and long frame to his advantage. He is also effective from the Muay Thai clinch, which allows him to throw vicious knees and elbows. Walker is most dangerous in the first round when he is most explosive, but his power does carry if he keeps himself out of harm’s way intelligently.

What to Look For in the Fight: This is a real don’t-blink type of fight. Both men like to get their work done early and, often, in spectacular fashion. Santos has shown a bit more durability and cardio than Walker, but Walker’s unpredictability can wash all that away at a moment’s notice. Santos must be mindful when entering the pocket, and Walker strikes in a way that often leaves him open for counter shots. However, Walker carries major power in every strike he throws, so whether it’s a spinning shot after a missed punch or a flying knee out of nowhere, he is a threat at all moments.

Co-Main Event: Kevin Holland vs Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus