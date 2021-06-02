Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

Key Stats: 5.27 strikes landed per minute (4th), 48% striking accuracy, 50% striking defense

What It Means: Sakai is a well-rounded and powerful striker who moves really well for his size. His striking is as smooth as it is powerful, and he shows good patience when picking his shots, rarely putting himself out of position. He can keep a relatively high pace and pressure, which helps him defuse his opponent’s offense for the most part.

What to Look For in the Fight: Sakai is often the busier of the two and will likely initiate a lot of the action, but Rozenstruik is an intelligent and powerful counterstriker. If “Bigi Boy” does choose to pour on pressure, he has a diverse attack to bring to the table. The control of distance and how the fighters exit the pocket is going to be critical because both are accurate and make a point to finish an exchange with the last strike.