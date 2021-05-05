Significant Stats - UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson | UFC Fantasy

Key Stats: 14 takedowns landed (7th all-time among WSW), 48.6% significant strike accuracy (8th all-time among WSW), 14:53 average fight time (5th longest among WSW)

What It Means: “The Karate Hottie” has a sneaky, underrated grappling game that takes advantage of her close-range strength and keen sense of leverage. When in the clinch, she facilitates hip tosses and trips well and shows good top control. On the feet, though, she has a diverse attack and flicks up a variety of kicks from peculiar range.

What to Look For in the Fight: Though this fight projects to be a standup affair, Waterson holds an edge in terms of grappling prowess and could take the steam out of Rodriguez if things get a little too heated for her liking. On the feet, though, Rodriguez would do well to get into boxing range to let her fast hands go and negate Waterson’s variety of kicks she throws to both do damage as well as manage range.